Safe Sports Code ensures safety in sports ecosystem: Fadhlina Sidek

PUTRAJAYA: The Safe Sports Code will be signed between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports next week to ensure safety in the sports ecosystem, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She said the code will apply to all sports tournaments including this year’s Malaysia School Sports Council (MSSM) tournament which starts on July 15.

“The code is to ensure a safe ecosystem for children to play sports and a more binding space in the context of ensuring they are protected including from sexual harassment, bullying, grooming and so on,“ she told the media after launching the 2023 MSSM Tournament calendar here today.

Fadhlina said the code is based on the Olympics code which includes aspects of ethics, protection, the role of parents and the sports community as well as access to lodge complaints involving sexual harassment and bullying incidents. -Bernama