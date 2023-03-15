Safe Sports Code protects sports community rights, welfare

PUTRAJAYA: The rights and welfare of the country’s athletes and sports community to enjoy a safe sports environment are expected to be more protected following the introduction of the Safe Sports Code by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) today.

The code is a guideline for a safe sports environment that emphasises the roles and responsibilities of all parties in dealing with any form of harassment and abuse.

Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix), said the code could also strengthen the aspect of integrity in the governance of sports bodies and the national sports ecosystem as a whole.

“This code defines the types of misconduct that occur in sports based on international guidelines as well as local laws,” she told reporters after the launching ceremony at Menara KBS here today.

She said the ministry believed this move would increase the public's knowledge and awareness of harassment and abuse in sports.

Hannah said the code outlines the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders such as athletes, coaches, sports bodies, parents and sports-related organisations as well as existing reporting mechanisms that all relevant individuals can use.

For a start, she said KBS had appointed a safeguarding officer, Melissa Akhir who will be placed at the National Sports Council (MSN).

“She is an experienced lawyer and gender expert and will carry out her role as a reference expert for the Safe Sports Code, providing advice and running advocacy programmes related to safe sports,“ she added.

The code covers the procedures to be adopted to handle complaints about harassment and abuse in the sports industry, in place of the Safe Sports Act, which will be introduced in the future.

Earlier this morning, Hannah flagged off the Malaysia Everest 2023 mission led by Kelab Eksplorasi Altitud president Azim Afif Ishak, Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub and a hearing-impaired climber Muhammad Hawari Hashim.

The mission to climb Mount Everest from April 2 to June 3 is a continuation of last year’s expedition that was forced to be postponed following strong winds and snow storms. -Bernama