Safety equipment of fishermen to be monitored, upgraded

ALOR GAJAH: The government will continue to be proactive in improving the safety of fishermen, especially during the monsoon season.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries 1, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said this included an allocation of RM100,000 through the state government for the procurement of safety equipment for fishermen at sea.

“Today, we handed over life jackets and headlamps to 1,157 registered fishermen in Melaka as an effort to ensure their safety at sea. In addition, we are also constantly monitoring possible safety upgrades of fishing boats, if they were found worn out or in need of repair. We will try to help,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after the presentation of the One-Off Livelihood Incentive Payment Programme to Melaka fishermen (Fourth Payment) at the Tanjung Bidara Japerun Complex Hall, Masjid Tanah here today.

Under the programme, a total of 327 registered fishermen in the Alor Gajah district received incentives for the fourth time amounting to RM250 each for both boat owners and crew members.

Ahmad said he hoped that the assistance for the safety of fishermen at sea would be used wisely.

“So far we are satisfied with the level of safety of the boat and the safety measures taken by our fishermen. At the same time we will make sure the fishermen improve the maintenance of their boats,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the state government does not encourage fishermen to go to sea following the risk of the monsoon season which has already started.

“However, we do not prevent any fishermen who want to go out to sea as they know the conditions of the sea and the weather. Even so, we should not subject ourselves to high risks,“ said Ab Rauf, who is also the state Exco for Industry, Investment and Entrepreneur Development.-Bernama