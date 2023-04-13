Saifuddin: 409 UTK personnel to receive special allowance starting February

SUNGAI BESAR: A total of 409 personnel of the Special Actions Unit (UTK) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be given a special additional allowance of RM525 per month starting from February this year.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the Public Service Department (JPA) has made the decision to distribute a special allowance known as the ‘kawalan rapat kenamaan’ allowance.

“UTK is an elite unit who works around the clock and has to undergo intensive training to carry out specific tasks.

“So JPA has made a decision to give this elite group a special additional allowance of RM525 starting from February this year,“ he told reporters after the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) iftar event with the residents of Kampung Sungai Haji Dorani, Sabak Bernam which was also attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani here, yesterday.

Earlier, Saifuddin announced today through his official Facebook page that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had handed over the approval regarding the allowance for UTK personnel yesterday.

Saifuddin said this was in line with his commitment during UTK’s 48th anniversary celebration on Jan 1, which, among other things was to ensure the welfare of the unit’s members is taken care of to boost their morale in serving the country.

In a separate development, Saifuddin said the leave of around 90 per cent of the 130,000 PDRM personnel nationwide will be frozen in preparation for assignments during the Aidilfitri festive season.

However, those on duty will be allowed to take leave on a rotating basis with those who have taken leave during Aidilfitri.

He said, even in the festive season, PDRM assignments in all aspects are very important and they will not compromise in terms of the responsibility of maintaining security, harmony and peace.

“All things need to be taken into account such as controlling the increased traffic during this festive season and other security aspects,“ he said. -Bernama