Saifuddin Abdullah’s Telegram account gets hacked too

KUALA LUMPUR: The Telegram account of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was tonight hacked by irresponsible parties several hours after the personal Telegram account of the Prime Minister was hit.

Saifuddin in announcing the matter via a Twitter post said the party which hacked his account had also abused his name and picture through the application.

“Whoever receives any message from my Telegram has been advised to ignore and report them to the authorities,” according to the tweet.

This evening, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his Telegram account had been hacked by irresponsible parties and asked members of the public to ignore messages from the account.-Bernama