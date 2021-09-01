Saifuddin calls for political ceasefire, focus on tackling Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix) has called on all political leaders, especially the Members of Parliament, to declare a political ceasefire from now until the 15th General Election (GE15).

Saifuddin, who is also the Pahang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief, said this was to enable all parties to focus on efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuilding the economy.

He said it was also in line with the decree of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the Members of Parliament to reduce the political conflict and squabbles.

“We need time to be calm and there should be some kind of political ceasefire. A time of calmness is also needed for us to reset the system.

“Hence, with the GE15 approaching, the people can choose what is best for the country’s future,” he said at a news conference held at Wisma Putra, here, today.

Saifuddin said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had also stated his openness at a meeting with the opposition’s three top leaders a few days after his appointment as prime minister.

Ismail Sabri and the three top opposition leaders, namely, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, at a meeting on Aug 25, agreed to create a more conducive environment over various matters for the sake of the people and country in the context of the Malaysian Family.

The same effort was mentioned by Ismail Sabri in his maiden speech as prime minister on Aug 22, offering an opportunity for the opposition leaders to be part of the National Recovery Council and Special Committee on Tackling Covid-19. -Bernama