PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) today distributed dates to his ministry’s staff including persons with disabilities (PwD) ahead of Ramadan this year.

The contributions, through the Rizq al-Mubarak programme with the concept of sharing sustenance, were implemented in collaboration with the Department of Community Communications (J-KOM) and the Persatuan OKU Putrajaya.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Internal Audit Unit administrative assistant Mohd Zailani Muhamad, 33, said he was very happy with Saifuddin’s efforts to uplift the social welfare of PwD since the minister took over at the ministry.

Mohd Zailani who suffered a permanent disability after his right wrist had to be amputated, said the establishment of the KKMM’s PwD Communication Unit would make it easier for the group’s voice to be heard.

Meanwhile, administrative assistant of KKMM’s Central Agency Committee for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) Mohammad Farith Ibrahim, 31, said despite being paralysed in both legs after an accident, he considered his career as an opportunity and a responsibility for him to become more independent. — Bernama