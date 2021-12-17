Saifuddin leads Malaysian delegation to OIC in Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix)will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Dec 19 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Saifuddin is expected to deliver a national statement which will highlight among others, Malaysia’s resolve in assisting the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and reaffirm support for a peaceful and lasting settlement in the interest of Afghanistan and its people.

“A meeting between Foreign Minister and his Pakistani counterpart has been scheduled prior to the Extraordinary Session, to allow both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest.

“He will also pay a courtesy call on the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, respectively,” the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement, today.

Preceded by the OIC Senior Officials’ Meeting on Dec 18, the session will deliberate on ways to mitigate the impact of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and mechanisms to ensure well-coordinated assistance to the Afghan people.

As the Chair of the Islamic Summit of OIC, Saudi Arabia has called for the convening of the Extraordinary Session to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has offered to host the meeting in Islamabad.

A Final Communiqué is expected to be adopted as an outcome of the meeting.

The session will be held in full compliance of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by the authorities of both countries.-Bernama