Saifuddin: Malaysia's role in UN Human Rights Council crucial

KUALA LUMPUR: The international community has high expectations on Malaysia to make good of its pledges and commitments that it made when elected to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the 2022 -2024 term, says Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix).

He said Malaysia is honoured by the strong support shown by the international community over its election to the council and will continue pursuing the right of access to safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a council member.

“At the centre of it all, Malaysia will prioritise the rights of vulnerable groups, particularly children, women, the indigenous people, the disabled, and the elderly, who will be disproportionately affected by climate change,“ he said.

Saifuddin said this in his pre-recorded address when officiating the 2021 Human Rights Day Forum: “Access to Safe, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment As a Human Right” here Friday.

Malaysia has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022 -2024 term after it won one of the 18 seats with 183 votes.

Saifuddin said that Malaysia seeks to further empower the youths to have a bigger role at all levels of decision-making, as they have galvanised movements around the globe in pushing world leaders to take immediate action to address climate change.

“As our youths and children will inherit the earth from us, they are our main stakeholder in ensuring our planetary health,“ he added.-Bernama