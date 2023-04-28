Saifuddin Nasution: Unity Govt is strong, functioning well

GEORGE TOWN: The Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is strong, functioning well and focused on efforts to restore the economy post-Covid-19, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

In this regard, he said the rumours that the existing government would be toppled should not be taken as a threat because the government, which was formed by a coalition of parties, has a greater responsibility for the country and its people.

“I don’t see any threat from outside parties against the Unity Government now. I also don’t want to entertain or respond to these rumours.

“(Maintaining) political stability, restoring the economy and ensuring the welfare of the people is our focus at the moment,” he told reporters today.

He was met after a working visit and gift presentation to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officers and members who were on duty for the Op Khas Pagar Laut on board the KM Burau maritime vessel here.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, said this when asked to comment on rumours that the Unity Government will fall in the near future, and some even predict as early as September.

The rumours were based on a report published by an online news portal on Monday over a purported movement that eyed several members of Parliament who backed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as their prime minister candidate after the 15th General Election. -Bernama