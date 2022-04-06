Salary problems: Melaka players lose motivation

MELAKA: The problem of outstanding salaries that is haunting Melaka United FC appears to have affected the performance of their players as they lost motivation to play and had to contend with a 0-1 defeat to Sabah at home in the Super League last night.

Melaka head coach Risto Vidakovic said his players had done their best by following the game plan but they seemed depressed with the situation that has befallen The Mousedeers.

“We have a few problems and I hope this matter can be resolved as soon as possible because we can’t afford to work properly with this situation and if we can’t work well, you can’t expect anything because it is a difficult situation for us.

“For me as a coach, I have never faced this situation before and this is my first time. It is difficult for me to say anything to the players because they have given everything for this team and tonight’s match,” he told reporters after the match here last night.

Earlier, in the action at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Sabah managed to score the only goal in the 25th minute through import player from South Korea, Park Taesu.

Commenting further, Vidakovic said he hoped the management could resolve the issue as soon as possible and hoped all the players can give their best performance in the next match against KL City FC this Saturday.

Meanwhile, The Rhinos head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee wants his boys to maintain the winning momentum after beating the opponents to ensure his team stays on track.

He said the players showed fierce competition in the action apart from having four days before facing their next match against Sarawak at the opponent’s venue at the State Stadium, Kuching.

With the victory over Melaka, Sabah FC who have collected six points moved up to third place in the Super League behind Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).-Bernama