Sale of Karisma Turmeric Booster Cream & Flashhskinzz Treatment Cream banned, found to contain mercury

PUTRAJAYA: The sale of two cosmetic products of the brand name Karisma, namely its Turmeric Booster Cream and Flashhskinzz Treatment Cream, are no longer allowed in Malaysia as they are found to contain mercury, which is a scheduled poison, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the notification of the two products had been revoked by the Senior Director of Pharmacy Services.

“Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products because it can be harmful to health. It can be absorbed into the body and cause damage to the kidneys and nervous system,“ he said, adding that it can also interfere with the brain development of young or unborn children and can cause rashes, irritations and other changes in the skin.

Dr Noor Hisham said the sale and distribution of those cosmetic products must be stopped immediately as they violate the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Any individual who commits the offence can be fined not more than RM25,000 or imprisoned not more than three years or both for the first offence, and fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than five years or both for subsequent offences.

A company found guilty can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

“Members of the public who are currently using these cosmetic products are advised to immediately stop using them and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects,“ he said.

The public is also encouraged to check the notification status of cosmetic products by visiting the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) official website www.npra.gov.my or through the ‘NPRA Product Status’ application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. -Bernama