TAPAH: A sales agent featured in a viral video driving against traffic last month claimed trial to a charge of drink driving at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

T. Yugeswaran, 34, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol above the permitted level on Nov 11 at 6 pm at Kilometre 355.4 of the North-South Expressway (NSE).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Amanina Zulkefli urged the court to set bail at RM30,000, saying that a video featuring the accused allegedly driving against traffic had gone viral.

She said driving against traffic and also drink-driving have been quite rampant and worrying of late.

The court, however, fixed bail at RM12,000 with two sureties when Yugeswaran’s lawyer Amani William-Hunt Abdullah pleaded for a lower amount on the grounds that the accused had family financial commitments.

Re-mention of the case was also fixed for Jan 21.

Last month, a video of a man driving a Perodua Axia against traffic for 1.4 kilometres on the NSE went viral.

The man, travelling from Klang to his hometown Bidor, was leaving the highway at the Sungkai exit when he came across a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) police roadblock, and turned back to drive south against traffic on the north-bound stretch.

He then collided head-on with a Toyota Rush SUV 1.4 km and was also hit by a trailer lorry transporting gloves.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident. — Bernama