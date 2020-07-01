Salleh said Keruak confirms applying to rejoin UMNO

KOTA KINABALU: Former UMNO treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (pix) today confirmed that he has made an application to rejoin the party.

He said the application was made on May 26 through Sabah UMNO chief and liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Salleh, the former Sabah chief minister, said he made the application after reviewing his previous decisions, including joining several Sabah UMNO division leaders in leaving the party en-bloc in protest on Dec 12, 2018, which he now considered as a mistake.

“I now leave it to UMNO, particularly the president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), the Supreme Council and Sabah UMNO chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin to consider my application.

“I intend to strive with UMNO in pursuing the agenda to further develop our beloved country Malaysia,” he wrote in the latest posting on his blog sallehsaid.com.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar was reported as saying that Sabah UMNO has received an application from Salleh to rejoin the party and that the application has been forwarded to the UMNO supreme council for consideration and approval.

In an earlier posting, Salleh said he had, sometimes in April, cancelled his application to join PKR after pondering and considering the current politic landscape.

Salleh, a former Communications and Multimedia Minister, applied to join PKR in October last year after leaving UMNO in December 2018. -Bernama