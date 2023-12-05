Salute to nurses

PETALING JAYA: International Nurses Day, which falls today, is celebrated across the globe in memory of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who pioneered nursing, and to commemorate the contributions of the profession to society. theSun spoke to three nurses about what nursing means to them.

Lee Pui Fung, 35, has been an emergency department senior staff nurse for six years and a frontline volunteer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Being on the frontline demanded much more than what was shown by the media. We have to constantly be there for our patients as they are isolated from their families. Also, being a frontliner can be extremely difficult, especially when wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

“During the pandemic, I was stationed in a tent outside my hospital. The weather was so hot and humid. It was stuffy and difficult to breathe while wearing the PPE.

“Not many realise that frontliners also have to control nature’s call. Going to the washroom meant having to wear new PPE, and they were in short supply at one time, so most of us, doctors included, had to control our water intake so we did not have to go until our shift was over. That was tough.

“It was much worse for my Muslim colleagues during the fasting month in 2021. Imagine wearing PPE and being hot, stuffy and hungry too, while having to work long hours looking after patients. Believe me, those were dark days for nurses,” she told theSun.

Despite the difficult times, Lee said the experience as a frontliner will be with her for the rest of her life, particularly the camaraderie she had with colleagues and the pain they collectively went through.

“It was hard when a patient died. We all felt the loss.

“But when patients survived, the sense of accomplishment was real,” she said.

Rabiah Thaufick, 40, has been a paediatric nurse for 15 years.

“I just love children, and being surrounded by them always makes me happy, especially when I see joy and laughter on their faces when they’ve recovered from their illnesses.”

However, Rabiah said being a paediatric nurse comes with its challenges too.

“Although the paediatric ward is meant only for child patients, we often have to comfort their anxious parents, who would be worried sick. Despite having their prior consent, we would still explain the details to parents before administering any medicine to their children.

“We meet all kinds of parents in the ward. While some are easy to manage, others can get more panicky than their children. In some situations, both parents and children can be emotionally disturbed. On such occasions, paediatric nurses have to look after both parents and children, and spend time reassuring them.”

Rabiah said among the most difficult moments were when both parents and children were ill at the same time, such as in food poisoning cases, or when a patient is diagnosed with an incurable disease.

“At times, I feel helpless because I can’t do much to ease their pain. Maybe it’s because I love children that I can empathise with them,” she said.

Luqman Hakim Noor Azmi, 25, started his nursing career in the critical care unit (CCU) but he does not have any regrets despite having to deal with sad situations almost daily.

“There are cases when a patient under my care passed away. During such times, my priority is to ease the pain of the deceased’s family, and I care about their feelings more than my own.

“Such times represent the bad days, even though I have no familial relationship with the patient.

“Accumulation of grief is harmful to us as well as it can lead to depression.”

Despite that, Luqman said he also had happy days at the CCU.

“In an incident during the Covid-19 pandemic, an elderly patient was admitted to our ward. She was already depressed because of the Covid-19 situation in the country and the movement control order. The fact that she was unwell, though not from Covid-19, made the situation worse for her.

“Whenever I was in charge of her, I felt the need to cheer her up at least a little. So, while chatting with her, I found out that she liked coffee. So each morning, even when she was not under my charge, I would make her a cup of coffee to make her day.

“It’s just a simple gesture, but little things like this help to cheer up our patients. However, I was surprised that she remembered it when she came for a health check after being discharged.

“She stopped by my department and waited for me, just to say ‘thank you’.

“The nursing profession is not an easy one. We all have our good and bad days. We are just human after all, and we hope the public will also be a little more patient with us.”