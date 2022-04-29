Samaiden bags RM32.86 million contract for Selco solar photovoltaic plant

KUALA LUMPUR: Samaiden Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samaiden Sdn Bhd (SSB) has accepted a letter of award from Heliosel Sdn Bhd (Heliosel) in relation to the development of a SelfConsumption (SelCo) solar photovoltaic plant in Selangor.

The RM32.86 million engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works award was accepted by SSB on April 21, 2022, while Heliosel’s approval to announce was obtained today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Samaiden said the SelCo solar photovoltaic plant is located at a water treatment plant in Bestari Jaya, and the commencement of the contract shall be on April 21, 2022.

The contract shall be completed within seven and a half months from the commencement date, said Samaiden, which is a renewable energy (RE) and environment solutions provider group.

“The EPCC scope of work includes, among others, the completion of the design, manufacture, factory testing, delivery to the site, training of Heliosel’s personnel and responsibilities during the defect liability period for the project, and all other requirements as described in accordance with the award,” the group said.

Heliosel is wholly owned by Air Selangor Holdings Bhd and it is involved in the development, installation, operation, and sales of green energy/generating facilities.

The company’s business also includes the provision of solutions related to energy efficiency and net-zero ambitions. - Bernama