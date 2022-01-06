Samaiden, Sinowaja in JV for RE projects in East Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Renewable energy and environment solutions provider Samaiden Group Bhd wholly owned subsidiary Samaiden Sdn Bhd has entered into a partnership agreement with SWG Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinowaja (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to collaborate in providing solutions for the renewable energy (RE) market in Sabah and Sarawak.

Under the agreement, Samaiden and Sinowaja will first focus on collaborative projects in relation to solar photovoltaic (PV) as well as smart or microgrid systems in East Malaysia. Samaiden’s scope of work will include supplying the necessary products and technical support to Sinowaja, while Sinowaja will support in design, research and development, and related works particularly in solar PV projects.

Founded in Sarawak in 2014, Sinowaja is an integrated power solution provider of innovative and efficient solutions to the electric power industry. Sinowaja undertakes project management of turnkey projects related to electrical transmission and distribution system. It offers a wide array of services which include procurement and production management, electrical power engineering design and the supply of relevant products used in electrical transmission and distribution system.

Samaiden group managing director Chow Pui Hee said this collaboration is synergistic, enabling both parties to leverage on each other’s technical capabilities and industry expertise working on RE projects. Furthermore, this partnership is aligned to the group’s intention as a RE specialist to expand geographically and at the same time, provide its RE knowhow to Sinowaja, which is a seasoned power solution provider in East Malaysia eyeing to tap into the RE industry.

“We are confident this collaboration will hasten the development of RE and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in East Malaysia amidst the accelerating RE transformation. With sustainability being the forefront of Sarawak’s development agenda alongside its possession of abundant natural resources, we anticipate substantial investments in the RE industry from both the private and public sectors in the coming years to electrify the region with clean energy.

“Consequently, this will provide ample business opportunities for us as one of the leading RE engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning providers in Malaysia as we bring our expertise into this market.”

The agreement is effective and remains in force for three years from the date of signing of the agreement.