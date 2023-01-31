Samaritan provides roof for neglected senior citizens

KUALA LUMPUR: Hewan Lee did not realise there would be so many single people without a place to call home when he set up Xiao Xin Serdang Old Folks Home at Taman Sri Serdang in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

Raising funds to support these single, elderly men and women has proven to be an uphill battle, with all of them having no roof over their heads as no family members were willing to take them in.

When Lee initially started Xiao Xin in 2019, he had four residents in their 60s and 70s. Now, the number has grown to 15, with four arriving after Chinese New Year.

Lee said he is building two additional rooms in the corner single-storey terrace house to accommodate the new residents. He had little choice but to take them in after repeated pleas from their relatives.

“I left home when I was 19 years old to find my way in life, and decided to work in Australia doing odd jobs, such as picking and packing fruits. I returned after five years, only to find that my grandparents had passed on.

“I felt sad for months, so I decided to help elderly folk who are single and needed a place to stay.”

Lee added that it has not been easy as many of them have had no source of income and when they pass on, he has had to bear the cost of funeral expenses as well as fulfil their wishes on either being buried or cremated.

“The rental for the house is RM1,500. The food bill comes up to RM2,000 and utilities add another RM2,000 monthly. The medical bills and medication for 15 of them are high as three are bedridden. Thus, they need personal care and assistance to clean and rebandage wounds.

“We need RM13,000 in total monthly to cover all our expenses,” Lee said.

Thomas Lam, 76, has been living at the home since he had an accident some months ago, which has left him partially paralysed. His relatives claimed they could not care for him.

“I used to help my father, working at a tin mine in Ipoh. But after my parents passed away, I lived in many places, and somehow I managed. After the accident, my younger brother left me here because I have no home.

“I am happy to be here,” said Lam.

Chow Loke Luen, 65, worked in a roti canai shop in Cheras for most of her life before she was laid off.

With no income, she had no money to pay rent, and desperately needed some place to stay as she had multiple health problems.

“I cannot stand for long because I have swollen legs. I love to stay here with all my new friends as I have no place to call home,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

Chia See Luang, 70, came here as her only son had left home when he could not pay his debts.

Another resident, Lai Bee Yong, 63, was left at Xiao Xin after he became difficult to manage due to his age, erratic behaviour and constant complaints.

Lee said the residents feel a common bond of friendship and camaraderie, and he is committed to looking after them for as long as he can.

Those who wish to assist can contact Lee at 016-885 1687.