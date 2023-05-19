SAMB needs RM700m to replace 1,700km of dilapidated pipes in Malacca

MALACCA: Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd (SAMB) needs about RM700 million to replace some 1,170 kilometres of dilapidated pipes in the state, its chief executive officer Abd Rashid Ab Rahman said.

He said the 40-year-old asbestos cement pipes have an actual life expectancy of only about 25 years.

“Recently the Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli made an announcement to help all states overcome the issue of outdated water assets throughout the country.

“With some help, including allocations, to assist the state government, we hope to be able to replace the dilapidated water pipes in Melaka,“ he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the SAMB Intelligent Command Centre (SICC) Unit officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh here today.

Abd Rashid said replacing the aged pipes was important to reduce the rate of non-revenue water (NRW) in Malacca which has now increased to 34.8 per cent compared to 18.5 percent in 2017.

He said the increase in NRW rates would not only harm SAMB and the state but could also affect the quality of water services.

Meanwhile, Abd Rashid said SICC's SAMB Unit which was developed last year with an allocation of RM3.2 million has begun operating at the SAMB Building in Jalan Hang Tuah here.

He said SICC monitors the collection and analysis of various operational data starting from raw water, the distribution of treated water supply for the whole of Malacca as well as user complaints in the state. -Bernama