Samenta calls on govt to reopen business events sector soonest to help SMEs recover

KUALA LUMPUR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) has called on the government to reopen the business events sector as soon as possible to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) recover.

The association’s policy and government relations chairman Datuk William Ng said the prolonged lockdown has resulted in most SMEs running out of cash, with many having retrenched their employees.

Operational restrictions have also resulted in many global clients resorting to dropping Malaysian suppliers in favour of vendors from other markets, he added.

“In order for our SMEs to rapidly get back into the global supply chain and secure raw materials and equipment, we need trade exhibitions and business conferences to reconvene,” he said in a statement today.“Internet sourcing is not as effective as physical trade shows in sourcing for new clients and vendors.”