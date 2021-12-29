San Francisco cancels New Year's eve fireworks show due to Omicron

SAN FRANCISCO: The US city of San Francisco announced the cancellation of the city's annual New Year's Eve fireworks show as holiday gatherings and travel have expedited the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, said Xinhua.

The event could draw tens of thousands to the waterfront, creating a hotbed for viral infections, public health officials said Tuesday, adding that another big worry is a shortage of staff to handle large events.

New Year's Eve already presents challenges for San Francisco's police and fire departments, given the number of parties and revellers, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle.

As of Tuesday, 84 per cent of eligible San Francisco residents have been vaccinated and 55 per cent have received a booster shot, officials said in a news release.-Bernama