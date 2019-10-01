Sanglang assemblyman in critical condition

KANGAR: Perlis PAS commissioner Ustaz Mohd Shukri Ramli, who collapsed while speaking at an event here on Sunday, remains in critical condition.

Shukri, who is warded at the coronary care unit of the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here, is sedated and has been advised to rest.

Only members of his immediate family are allowed to visit him, Perlis PAS information chief Dr Saifizi Saidon said in a social media posting.

Shukri, who is Sanglang state assemblyman, was speaking at the Perlis PAS-Umno unity congregation dinner here when he collapsed.

Among the 2,000 guests at the event were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zaid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS spiritual advisor Datuk Hashim Jasin and Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.