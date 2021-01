KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 446 schools here comprising national secondary, national primary, Chinese and Tamil national-type, religious primary, and also Al-Quran and Fardu Ain classes are involved in a sanitisation operation that commenced on Jan 6 and expected to end tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah said the operation was undertaken by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, through its Health and Environment Department in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Education Department and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

He said the sanitisation operation in schools in Kuala Lumpur was one of the Wilayah Cakna 3.0 initiatives.

“The overall objective of this operation is to provide a decontaminated school environment before the school session begins.

“We also provide information to the schools on disinfection procedures thus increasing awareness and self-care among students and citizens of Kuala Lumpur,“ he said in a statement, today.

Earlier, Mahadi spent time witnessing sanitisation works carried out at the Saidina Uthman bin Affan (SUBA) JAWI Religious Primary Integration School (SIRAJ) in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, here today involving 40 members from City Hall’s Health and Environment Department, and 60 members from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama