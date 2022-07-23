Santhara's resignation will not weaken Bersatu: Hamzah

LARUT: Any decision taken by Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar to quit Bersatu will not weaken the party, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Hamzah said this was because the future of the party is determined by its membership as a whole and not merely a single member of parliament.

A news portal, quoting sources, reported yesterday that Santhara had resigned from the party.

“The struggles brought by a party member are more important. Members of parliament sometimes are only interested in individual interests while it is the members who determine the party's struggles and ideology and all that is done is for the future of religion, race and country.

“So it (resignations) is something that will not weaken the party only because of the attitude of individuals who probably only struggle for themselves,” he said after attending a Townhall session at the North Zone ‘Hari Kita Demi Negara’ programme organised by the Home Ministry here today.

Hamzah, who is Larut MP, said Santhara’s status as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in Bersatu will be announced later, while also declining to comment on whether the party leadership had received the resignation letter as reported.

Santhara joined Bersatu in August 2020 and was appointed as the leader of the party's associated wing.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said Perikatan Nasional (PN) will hold a meeting in the near future regarding the selection of a new logo to be used in the 15th general election (GE15).

“We have engaged several companies to create designs for us to discuss and reach a final decision in the upcoming meeting,” he said.

On July 11, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have said that a new logo would be introduced for use in GE15 following a proposal for changes to be done to its existing logo.-Bernama