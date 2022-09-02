Sanusi congratulates PM Ismail Sabri's first year in office

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his first year in office as prime minister.

He said Ismail Sabri was capable of tackling the various challenges with calmness and authority during his prime ministerial administration thus far.

“He has been steering the country well and Datuk Seri (Ismail Sabri) deserves praises and appreciation.

“(This is because) upon taking over the country’s leadership, he was not only facing various challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic but also the political crisis within and outside the party....congratulations once again.”

Sanusi said this in his speech when officiating at the Kedah State Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration (AKM) Tour programme at the grounds of Darul Aman Stadium, here, today.

He said through the Keluarga Malaysia spirit under the leadership of Ismail Sabri who called on the people to be united so that the country was able to face the various challenges including the Covid-19 and political crises, and inflation.

“In such a situation, nothing is more powerful than strong unity and determination in tackling whatever challenges faced as a big family or Keluarga Malaysia.

“For that, we need to set aside whatever differences we have to together struggle for our survival in a climate of peace, prosperity and harmony in our beloved country,” he added.

Sanusi also praised the formation of the Pasukan Khas Jihad Tangani Inflasi (Crusade Against Inflation Special Team), regarding it as an efficient measure in controlling the cost of living.

The Kedah AKM Tour is the ninth edition after Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Selangor.

The programme is aimed at easing the obtaining information by the public on the various forms of aid offered by the government and its plans.-Bernama