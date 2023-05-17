Sanusi: KFA should adapt to changing times

ALOR SETAR: The mindset and spirit of all football segments in Kedah should adapt to changing times and in tandem with the establishment of the Kedah Football Association (KFA), which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, said its president Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said all segments including the management, sponsors, coaches, players and supporters need to be more mature and have a positive attitude in order to help restore the glory days of Kedah in the Malaysian football scene.

“Football is no longer a sport for physical fitness, it has become an industry. There are positive parts of football, but it also has many negative aspects that could derail both the state and national football industries.

“Next year, KFA will celebrate its 100th anniversary, and it has gone through a lot...I hope that the way we think and our spirit will also change in line with the changing times,” he said in his speech at the KFA Aidilfitri event here, last night.

In the meantime, Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the Kedah Menteri Besar, said he would strive to further improve the KFA governance for the development of state football. -Bernama