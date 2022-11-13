Sanusi says he is not a sexist

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) has reportedly defended his recent statement that questioned the capability of women candidates in becoming Sik MP.

The PAS leader said his statement was made in the context of the geopolitics of the constituency, which requires a male MP to represent it, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“My talk was in my dialect, the talk was in the context of Sik in the aspects of geography, socio-economy, socioculture, geopolitics, terrain, resident behaviour, rural area, forest area and distance.

“The suitability of the candidate that should be voted in for Sik is a male candidate. That’s a fact, I’m not a sexist,” he reportedly told reporters after giving a talk in Padang Sera near Jitra yesterday.

On demands by certain parties that he would apologise over the statement, Sanusi said those parties in question should understand the Sik dialect.