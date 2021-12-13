Sapura Energy slips into the red in Q3 on rising cost, impairment

PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd posted a net loss of RM669.34 million for its third quarter ended Oct 31, 2021 compared to a net profit of RM17.21 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributed to higher project costs and an impairment charge arising from asset held for sale during the quarter.

Revenue stood at RM1.45 billion, a 9.6% increase from RM1.33 billion reported previously primarily contributed by new projects in its engineering & construction and drilling segments.

For the cumulative three quarters ended Oct 31, 2021, the group posted a net loss of RM2.28 billion against a net profit of RM55.16 million in the same period of the previous year. Revenue slid 5.9% to RM3.67 billion from RM3.9 billion previously.

Group CEO Datuk Anuar Taib commented that the additional pandemic-related costs, which remain uncompensated, have adversely impacted its cash flow and liquidity. He said Sapura Energy continues to engage with clients to expedite its claims and commercial settlements. It is also in negotiations with lenders for support through existing facilities, and has held discussions with vendors regarding its outstanding payments.

“Our focus is to turn around and regain strength. We are working to effectively position Sapura Energy for the expected rebound in the oil and gas services and equipment sector, next year,” said Anuar in a statement.

On its outlook, the group opined that a recovery for the sector is still muted, despite the strengthening oil price due to the lag effects between price and project sanctions. The lag is also affected by the significant redirection of capital expenditure by major oil and gas players to renewables and the continuing negative impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. Sapura Energy expects these conditions to remain for the rest of the financial year.