SAR activated for missing man in Kangar

KANGAR: Police have launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a man who is believed to be missing while helping his friend clean a durian orchard in Kampung Perangin, Jalan Sungai Batu Pahat here, six days ago.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said a preliminary investigation found that the victim, Muhd Zulhelmi Abdul, 28, together with his friend Helmee Ramlee, 42, went out to the orchard at about 10 am on July 8.

“While cleaning the orchard, the victim’s friend, who is also the owner of the orchard, realised that Muhd Zulhelmi was missing and tried to look for him but failed. The search effort continued the next day (July 9) but he did not find any clue,” he told reporters today.

He said Helmee then invited his neighbour, Adul Dolameedin, 41, to help find the victim yesterday, but still failed to locate his friend.

According to Yusharifuddin, police received a report on the missing man from his elder brother, Mohamad Helmizan, 44, at 12.30 am today.

Following the report, the SAR operation was activated this morning involving 52 officers and personnel from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, People’s Volunteer Corps and Civil Defence Force, covering an area of three kilometres.

He added that police have also sought assistance from the Thai authorities if the victim got lost in the forest areas near the country’s border.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Helmizan said he was informed about his brother’s disappearance by the victim’s friend.

“The last time I contacted my brother was last Monday (July 4) and he told me that he would be helping his friend in the orchard. I tried to contact him several times today but failed,” he said.-Bernama