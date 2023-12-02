SAR operation for another child feared drowned in Ukay Perdana suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for another child who was feared to have drowned after falling into a drain in Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ukay Perdana, here, was suspended tonight as conditions were too dark at the scene.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the SAR was temporarily halted at 9 pm and would continue at 7.30 am today.

He said the search for 10-year-old Muhammad Riqullah Mohd Shafie would be concentrated along the banks of the river.

“At the time of the incident, the two victims were believed to be playing in the water near the drain with three other friends,“ he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

An eight-year-old boy was found drowned this afternoon, after he was believed to have been swept by currents in a drain at Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ampang, here.

The victim was identified as Wan Muhammad Ammar Wan Mohd Noor Hafizan. -Bernama