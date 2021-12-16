SAR operation to continue, expanded to seven-km radius: MMEA

KOTA TINGGI: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the victims of a boat that capsized in waters off Tanjung Balau early yesterday morning here will continue.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said the operation will be expanded to a seven-kilometre (km) radius and will involve the 10-personnel Sahabat team, a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) volunteer team.

He said the search at sea is being conducted by KM Tegas (an MMEA asset) but there has been nothing found so far.

“In addition, MMEA aircraft have conducted and completed searches along the search sector by 5 pm but failed to find any reported victim.

“Our marine asset covered a total of 61.88 nautical miles of the search area while our air assets covered 121.92 nautical miles,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also said that all 14 rescued victims were still detained at Tanjung Sepang post for Covid-19 screenings.

Simon had earlier said that the police and the Indonesian consulate would assist in identifying the syndicate mastermind involved in the incident.

He declined to comment when asked if the illegal immigrants had paid to enter the country.

“Investigations have yet to begin for this case as the victims are still traumatised and we do not want to add any stress but based on previous cases, I understand that illegal immigrants entering the country from Batam need to pay (syndicates) around RM2,000 to RM3,000 each,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Fire and Rescue Department Zone II chief Al Hasra Mohamad said rescue work was called off at 7 pm and would resume at midnight at the latest.

He said the operation was conducted intermittently and searches for missing victims were conducted in a radius of between three to five kilometres from the location of the incident.

“Tonight, nine firefighters have been assigned for the SAR. Searches will be conducted on foot and using four-wheel drive vehicles, in addition to boats for rescue efforts,” he said when met by Bernama.