SAR to locate seven more Batang Kali landslide victims suspended: Police

BATANG KALI: Search and rescue operation on the sixth day at Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya here has been postponed at 4 pm today because of heavy rain.

Hulu Selangor district police chief, Supt Suffian Abdullah who confirmed this to Bernama said the SAR will resume tomorrow if the weather is good and no soil movement is detected in the affected area.

“Yes, it has been postponed because of the rain and it will resume tomorrow (but) would depend on the weather and the safety level at the search area,” he said.

In the 2.42 am landslide tragedy last Friday, saw 61 people survived, 26 died while seven more victims are still unaccounted for out of 94 people.-Bernama