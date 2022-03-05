Saravanan: BN’s victory will ensure political stability, investments

MERSING: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Johor state election (PRN) on March 12 will ensure political stability, as well as further boost the confidence of investors to come to Johor and Malaysia, said MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the people in Johor should realise the important of political stability to attract investors to the state.

“During 63 years of BN’s rule, there were disagreement over issues, but all are resolved, no matter what the shortcomings, we always have high tolerance...so, if BN wins in the Johor state election, the economy will recover,” said Saravanan, who is also Human Resource Minister.

He told this to reporters after attending the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia carnival here today.

The carnival, organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), was opened by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the Johor state election on March 12. - Bernama