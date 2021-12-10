Saravanan irked by nod for large events but not Thaipusam

PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan(pix) said he was perplexed by the apparent double standards imposed on the Thaipusam celebration, Malaysiakini reports.

He also questioned how thousands attended the ‘100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration’ celebration yesterday with complete disregard for social distancing.

“Thousands gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to attend the (Keluarga Malaysia) celebration.

“There was no social distancing, no one metre... none of this adhered to (at this event), but they are targeting Thaipusam instead.

“I will discuss with the Prime Minister and ask for an end to this immediately,“ Saravanan reportedly told reporters when met after the Keluarga Malaysia celebration yesterday.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique recently told the Dewan Rakyat that the proposed SOPs for Thaipusam would not allow the silver chariot procession to take place.

She also cited that this was due to the looming threat of the Omicron variant.

On the other hand, Chingay parades also will not be allowed during Chinese New Year, while SOPs for Christmas celebrations will be deliberated on in a Dec 14 meeting.