Sarawak aims to be Asean's power provider: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak will continue to leverage on sustainable energy development to fulfil its aspiration to become the battery of Asean in powering sustainable growth in the region, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) said today.

He said being blessed with abundant indigenous resources as well as a highly competent and skilled workforce has enabled Sarawak to focus on environmental sustainability and the digital economy, which would continue to be the core principles for an accelerated socio-economic growth post Covid-19.

“Two weeks ago, we launched our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to build a society that enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity and a sustainable environment that is driven by data and innovation.”

He said this before witnessing together with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor a virtual signing ceremony between Sarawak Energy’s subsidiary Syarikat Sesco Berhad and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) for power exchange and interconnection agreement.

The agreement was signed by Sarawak Energy’s group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Sharbini Suhaili and SESB CEO Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid. Also present was SESB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Abang Johari said the agreement commits both organisations to the realisation of the Sarawak-Sabah interconnection and moves both states a step closer towards the greater Borneo Grid.

He said this Sarawak and Sabah partnership would encourage greater collaboration in the region and foster shared learning to drive them closer to a sustainable energy future for all, while further enhancing the warm relationship that Sarawak had always enjoyed with Sabah.

“This collaboration will also encourage close cooperation in many other important areas as the development of an interconnection is a big, long-term investment for both parties.

“Through this unified approach, we will be able to foster greater understanding and benefit sharing between Sarawak and Sabah,” he added. Bernama