Sarawak AKM Tour records more than 19,000 visitors on first day

KUCHING: More than 19,000 visitors attended the first day of the Sarawak chapter of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour yesterday despite the rainy weather.

Senior Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this showed a good response to the programme, held at the Dataran Perayaan Petra Jaya, here, from Aug 5 to 7.

“We hope more visitors will turn up today as it is the weekend and it is not raining.

“Sarawakians, especially those living around Kuching, can come because there is a lot of information about government programmes and assistance here, including sales of goods,” he said after visiting the Sarawak AKM tour exhibition.

Earlier, Fadillah also led the Civil Servant Fun Ride programme around the city in conjunction with the AKM tour which was attended by 100 federal and state civil servants.

Also participating in the 8.8-kilometre cycling tour were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Seri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

The AKM tour is based on the concept of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude by depicting the integrity of the country, which is tied to the excellent educational value in a family, with the Keluarga Malaysia phrase considered more inclusive as it cuts across religion and race.

During the three-day Sarawak AKM tour, various events and activities have been lined up with the involvement of 28 public service agencies providing various assistance and services.-Bernama