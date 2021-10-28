Sarawak allocates RM10 mln to strengthen SFO's marketing system: Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated RM10 million for the State Farmers' Organisation Sarawak (SFO) to strengthen its marketing system, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas(pix).

Uggah, who is also the state Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said the modern and sophisticated marketing system was important in the effort to market local products to the international market.

“Here, we (the state government) have given the task to SFO to formulate a mechanism and system with the help of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and I am confident that its implementation will enable SFO to penetrate the international market.

“Sarawak has a lot of products, we must make sure that they reach the market and to do so, we should have a competitive product.

“With these efforts, we can find ways on how to increase the income of our farmers in Sarawak,” he told reporters after launching the Peladang eShop and visiting the stalls of the Direct Sales From The Farm and My Rakyat programmes at Canaan Square here today.

Meanwhile, FAMA director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said efforts were being made to upgrade ‘pasar tamu’ (weekly markets) nationwide so as to help increase the sales of farmers.

“So far, the markets in Bau, Siburan, Samarahan and Sebuyau have already been upgraded while the one in Bekenu (Miri) is being upgraded. After upgrading these markets, we find that there is an increase in sales to around 30 per cent,” he said.

Zainal Abidin added that with the opening of all FAMA outlets this year which includes weekly and fresh markets, the sales value is expected to increase to RM900 million by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, SFO in a statement in conjunction with the event, said the Peladang eShop serves as a centre for local products collection, processing and packaging, as well as the storage and pick-up centre of goods purchased online.

A total of 150 types of products and fresh produce are available at the Peladang eShop such as seafood, dried foods, fruits and vegetables.-Bernama