KUCHING: The Sarawak government said today it is prepared to give an extension of time to contractors to complete projects that have been delayed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the state government has no objection to giving the extension of time.

“However, we hope all the implementing agencies like the Public Works Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department, Resident and District offices, local councils and others will closely monitor (the projects) when the work resumes,” he said in a statement.

Uggah said that during a recent visit to the Betong district, he found out that a number of projects under the state Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) had been inevitably delayed due to the MCO.

He said the extension of time will give ample opportunity for the contractors to complete the projects which are important for the people.

The MCO was imposed on March 18 and eased gradually to the Conditional MCO and then the ongoing Recovery MCO that will be in force until Aug 31. — Bernama