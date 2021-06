KUCHING: Permission for stationery and book shops to reopen is one of the improvements made to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented in Sarawak, following the extension of the Movement Control.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement yesterday said that the operation period of the shops should be in accordance with the conditions set for the service sector, economy, industry and other activities allowed during the period.

In addition, the operating hours of food outlets are between 6 am and 10 pm, while individuals or groups of individuals are not allowed to be in public areas between 12.01 am and 5 am without a valid reason.

Sarawak recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 64,233, with two new deaths recorded bringing the death toll in the state to 406.

In the same statement, the Sarawak Health Department also announced the detection of five new clusters, involving community and workplace clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 97.

One of the clusters, the Luteng Cluster in Telang Usan district, was detected in a village placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Long Luteng, involving 44 Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Po Ai Cluster in Sri Aman involves four longhouses placed under EMCO, with a total of 103 positive cases, while the Blimbing Cluster in Bau involves 22 positive cases reported in Kampung Blimbing.

In Sarikei district, 59 positive cases involving four longhouses have caused the Simpang Koko Cluster to be declared, while the Jalan Semariang Cluster in Kuching involves 36 positive cases linked to a supermarket. -Bernama