Sarawak bans New Year's eve festivities

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has prohibited the holding of any activities to usher in the New Year as the state is still under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan which requires business premises to cease operations by midnight daily.

Sarawak SDMC, in a statement today, said operators of business premises found breaching this ban would be compounded and that enforcement authorities would intensify integrated operations to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Meanwhile, children's arcades at shopping centres will be allowed to resume operations beginning Jan 1, 2022, in accordance with the SOP issued by the state Local Government and Housing Ministry.

“Operators of children's arcades must apply for permission from local authorities before they are allowed to start operations,” the statement said.

Covid-19 infections in Sarawak continued to drop to 19 cases today from 21 cases yesterday, with no new fatalities, new clusters or active clusters reported.-Bernama