Sarawak CM to be addressed as premier from today

KUCHING: The Sarawak chief minister will be addressed as Sarawak premier in English and “premier Sarawak” in Bahasa Malaysia with immediate effect, said state secretary Jaul Samion.

He said the usage of the term comes into force following amendments to the Sarawak Constitution, for which the Bill was passed by the state assembly on February 15.

“This amendment is effective from today, March 1, 2022. The Chief Minister’s Office will be referred to as the Sarawak Premier’s Office in English and ‘Pejabat Premier Sarawak; in Bahasa Malaysia.”

The deputy chief minister will be referred to as deputy premier or “timbalan premier”, while assistant minister will be referred to as deputy minister.

The amendments to change the designation of chief minister to premier were passed with more than two-thirds majority in the by the state assembly, with 67 members voting in favour and six, opposed.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who tabled the Bill, said the amendment under article 6(3) of the State Consitution is in accordance with the amendment of the Federal Constitution enforced on February 11. – Bernama