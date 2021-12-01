Sarawak election: Late Tok Nan's son to contest in Tanjung Datu

LUNDU: Azizul Annuar Adenan, son of former Sarawak Chief Minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan), will be contesting the Tanjong Datu seat in the upcoming 12th Sarawak State Election.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) said this decision was made as the incumbent assemblyman for the seat, Tok Nan’s wife, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu wished to withdraw and give the opportunity to Azizul.

“We at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) itself want young people... it is appropriate we give way to his son to continue the vision (of the late Adenan Satem). I think he (Azizul) is well prepared, he is talented, he has the background... I don’t mind to tell you he has a character like that of his father.

“I’ve given the indication and will confirm it this Dec 3. Usually an indication can become a reality,” he said at a media conference after officially opening the Sarawak Centre of Technical Excellence (CENTEXS), Lundu, today.

Earlier, in his speech, Abang Johari said that in the State Election this time, he wanted to field young candidates as they had the potential, besides training them to lead Sarawak in future.

“We (GPS) will be giving them exposure on how to manage politics stably and development effectively for the sake of the people...the qualities that a leader must have. Alhamdullilah (praise be to God), we in the party (PBB) have leaders that we’ve trained.

“We work as a team, even in a big team named GPS. It’s not easy to lead Sarawak ...we have to be fair as its people are multiracial, multireligious, multiculural and from different backgrounds,” he added.

Jamilah Anu had won the Tanjong Datu seat in a by-election in 2017, replacing Adenan who died from heart complications..-Bernama