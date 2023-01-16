Sarawak eyeing hybrid wind, solar power project as new RE source: Premier

KUCHING: Sarawak will have an advantage in the production of a fourth renewable energy (RE) source should its collaboration on a new hybrid RE project with global oil giant Shell to produce wind and solar power prove successful.

Without revealing details of the collaboration, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said wind turbine technology had improved tremendously and would possibly join hydroelectric, fuel cells and solar power as RE sources in the state.

“Wind turbine technology with adopted AI (artificial intelligence) can regulate the (power plant’s) turbine blades and if this collaboration proves to be successful, Sarawak will have all the renewable energy sources,” he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars contributed by UMW Toyota Motor here today,

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government’s green energy initiatives had attracted a number of collaborations from other countries.

He said Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s (SEDC) subsidiary, SEDC Energy, has formed a collaboration with South Korean companies to develop a hydrogen production plant in Bintulu, which is expected to be operational in 2025.

Meanwhile, UMW Toyota Motor in a statement said four of the Toyota Mirai were handed over to SEDC Energy while the fifth was presented to the Abang Johari to mark their commitment towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and Sarawak’s green mobility and green energy initiatives.

“UMW Toyota Motor and SEDC Energy are set to capitalise on the opportunity to further study the potential of its technology as a stepping stone for developing a low-carbon economy with new fuel cell systems that prioritise compact size, efficiency and productivity to support the mobility needs of society,” it added.

With a cruising range of a conventional sedan and the ability to refuel within five minutes, the Toyota Mirai runs on a hydrogen fuel cell with enormous potential as an environment-friendly vehicle or “ultimate eco-car” which emits only water. -Bernama