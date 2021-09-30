Sarawak Forest Dept initiates seed balls project to facilitate restoration

KUCHING: The Sarawak Forest Department (JHS) has initiated the seed balls project which facilitates tree planting activities, especially in hilly and difficult to explore areas to enhance the forest restoration programme in Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said each seed ball is coated with tree seeds that could reach a 90 per cent germination rate between seven and 14 days, adding that the seed balls are dropped using special drones.

He said the cost of preparing these seed balls was cheaper than other methods, urging forestry agencies and other stakeholders to work together to strengthen research and development (R&D) initiatives for high-quality local tree species in the state.

He said the R&D element should be enhanced, adding that JHS and Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus should collaborate to set up a forestry research hub in Sarawak.

“The state government will provide a special allocation for this cooperation to support the effort,“ he told reporters after launching the department’s Le Tour De Restoration (Greening Sarawak Campaign) in conjunction with the state-level Public Service Innovation Month 2021 celebration here today.

Abang Johari said efforts to green the state would be continued through the implementation of the forest landscape restoration programme and the Greening Malaysia Campaign 2021-2025, adding that the move is in line with Sarawak's vision to become a developed state by 2030.

He said the Sarawak government had allocated RM62 million to JHS under the 12th Malaysia Plan to implement restoration programmes with RM10 million channelled this year.

“The federal government through the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will contribute RM10.37 million, which is RM4 million for the 100 million trees campaign under the Greening Malaysia agenda and RM6.37 million for the mangrove planting initiative as well as restoration programme through social forestry.

He said the state government is targeting to plant 35 million trees in support of the five-year Greening Malaysia programme. -Bernama