Sarawak gov't open to improving timber industry: Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is always open to suggestions and improvements to the state's timber industry so that it can be managed sustainably, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix).

He said this included introducing new tree species that are more efficient and sustainable like the planting of Paulownia trees.

He explained that Paulownia is a fast-growing timber tree that could be harvested four to five years after planting.

“Paulownia can also grow well on our soil. With technology, where we put in certain fertilisers, this tree will grow very well. This tree can also grow very fast.

“(We can also produce various) wood products (from this tree) to be used for making furniture as well as for building houses,” he told reporters after launching the Paulownia plant cloning laboratory owned by TSG Green Sdn Bhd here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak could emulate the Scandinavian countries which practised sustainable wood-based industry management.

“In Norway and Finland, they plant pine trees. They have a good wood-based industry and the raw materials originate from their planted forests,” he said.-Bernama