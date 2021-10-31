Sarawak gov't will ensure internet access in rural areas: CM

LAWAS: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led state government will ensure that the rural and interior areas will get to enjoy internet access, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said there were rural areas in the state where the communication towers have been constructed but the satellite dish has not been installed.

He said the telecommunication companies had not installed the satellite dish transmitters in the remote areas as it was not profitable to do so due to the low number of users there.

“Following discussion the state government has decided to help, as the people should be given internet access.

“If doesn’t matter if it is going to be costly ...we will pay and for that we have introduced the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) initiative,“ he said at the launch of Linking Urban, Rural and Nation and Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (SALURAN-MYSRBN) at Kampung Tengah in Trusan, Lawas, today.

He said the move was in line with the state government's aim to get 93.6 per cent of the populated areas in the state equipped with internet service coverage.

This would be a continuous effort to be undertaken by the state government and through the National Digital Network (Jendela) programme introduced by the federal government.

“The initiative will be able to drive development and economic growth for the benefit of Trusan residents,” he said adding that the impact was long lasting and important for their children’s future.-Bernama