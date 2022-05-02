Sarawak governor's open house held in compliance with SOP

KUCHING: The Aidilfitri open house of the Yang di-Pertua of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud(pix) and wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today was organised with control measures under the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The event was opened to the public upon the arrival of Abdul Taib and his wife until 4.30 pm.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Apart from that, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Hui Kian as well as Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion were also present at the open house apart from Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers.-Bernama