KUCHING: The Sarawak state government has always taken the administrative approach of prioritising the interests of all races in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today.

He said since the third Chief Minister, Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub until now, the policy of the state’s administration is pivoted to the interests of Sarawak and by being fair to all races.

“The policy of the our leadership from Tun (Abdul) Rahman, Tun (Abdul) Taib (Mahmud), (Pehin Sri) Adenan (Satem) and I is Sarawak-centred... not race centred (based on race),“ he said when speaking at a ground breaking ceremony to construct Wisma Melayu Sarawak in Jalan Diplomatik here.

According to him, the outcome of the fair administration has enabled the Sarawak government to achieve several successes in its effort to fight for the rights of the state.

“”(In) the past two or three days, our success (fighting for Sarawak’s rights) included negotiation with Petronas. This has immense effect on us even though there are people who deny it by claiming we lost in the negotiation. Let time decides,” he said.

Abang Johari said the construction of Wisma Melayu Sarawak is another evidence of the inclusiveness of the state administration to provide facilities for all races after the building approval for Yayasan Kebudayaan Dayak and Persatuan Dayak Bidayuh Kebangsaan.

According to him, another building project for the Orang Ulu community is being planned and he expects the ground breaking ceremony for the project will be held in January.

Meanwhile, chairman of the event organiser, Datuk Naroden Majais said Wisma Melayu Sarawak is a project of Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS) which represents the Malay residents in Sarawak as well as other Muslim communities such as Kedayan, Melanau, Vaie Segan, Jati Miriek and others.

It was the fruition of an idea sparked by Sarawak’s fifth Chief Minister, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem that a Sarawak Malay landmark be built.

The construction of Wisma Melayu Sarawak is the first phase of the project on a 2.43 hectare site with the second phase in a 2.02 hectare area involving an office block, a budget hotel and business space.

“Wisma Melayu Sarawak will have a multi-purpose hall which can accommodate 2,000 people, Malay historical and cultural gallery, surau, function rooms, cafe, open stage, cultural garden and AKYBMS office. Construction is expected to take 24 months,” he said. — Bernama