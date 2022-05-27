Sarawak govt online systems, services to be restored by Monday

KUCHING: Restoration works on the Sarawak government’s online systems and services, which had been down following a fire at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room here last night, is expected to be completed by Monday.

Experts from Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), a state-owned IT company, had been working around the clock since the beginning of the incident and some of the critical systems have already been restored.

“We are committed to ensuring that most of the systems and services will be up and running by Monday,” SAINS said in a statement released by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) tonight.

Meanwhile, the State Fire and Rescue Department’s Operation Centre informed that the fire was reported by a public member at 7.13pm on Thursday after thick smoke was seen billowing out from one of the floors of the 22-storey building.

Electricity supply to the building was cut off at 8.28pm before the firefighters could enter the server room to extinguish the flame.-Bernama