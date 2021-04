KUCHING: A road will be built to connect Long Terawan, an interior settlement in the Baram district of Sarawak with cities such as Miri via Marudi in the north of the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today.

Without revealing the project details, he said it would take about four years to complete and the road has the potential of transform the landscape and socio-economy of the people in the interior in terms of agriculture and tourism.

“The Highland Development Agency (HDA) has been given the task to provide input to me on how to development the area further,” he said when speaking at the launching of the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network’ or SRBN in Long Terawan about 886 kilometres from here.

Long Terawan is a settlement on the bank of Sungai Batang Baram in Baram district with its villagers depending on long boat to reach areas outside.

Tourists especially those from the West would stop at the area which has beautify natural environment as well as the Orang Ulu community who are still practising the traditional way of life in the long house apart from making a stop before going to the Mulu National Park.

Meanwhile, on the SRBN project, which was launched by him, Abang Johari said the government of Sarawak has allocated RM200 million to install broadband facilities using satellites to 150 interior areas which have been identified all over the state.

He said it is a programme created in remote areas in the state located outside the existing broadband network to enable the people especially students in these areas to obtain internet access with speeds of up to 30 megabit per second (mbps)

“Currently, 100 areas have been installed with broadband devices and our target is to get all 150 areas to receive the facility by the end of the year,” he said. — Bernama